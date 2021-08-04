Newtek Business Services Corp. Stock Forecast 2021: Newtek Business Services Corp. Is Weak With -51.21% Downside

In the last trading session, 4.25 million Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $25.13 changed hands at -$9.46 or -27.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $570.95M. NEWT’s last price was a discount, traded about -54.32% off its 52-week high of $38.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.24, which suggests the last value was 35.38% up since then. When we look at Newtek Business Services Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 195.21K.

Analysts gave the Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended NEWT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Newtek Business Services Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.71.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) trade information

Instantly NEWT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -28.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 35.50 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -27.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.63%, with the 5-day performance at -28.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) is -30.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NEWT’s forecast low is $32.00 with $38.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -27.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Newtek Business Services Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.18% over the past 6 months, a 64.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Newtek Business Services Corp. will fall -48.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,475.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.78 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Newtek Business Services Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $14.9 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Newtek Business Services Corp. earnings to decrease by -25.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.00% per year.

NEWT Dividends

Newtek Business Services Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 08. The 8.95% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.25. It is important to note, however, that the 8.95% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.91% of Newtek Business Services Corp. shares while 14.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.09%. There are 14.20% institutions holding the Newtek Business Services Corp. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.17% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million NEWT shares worth $13.03 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.72% or 0.39 million shares worth $10.32 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF. With 0.52 million shares estimated at $18.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF held about 1.81% of the shares, roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $14.34 million.