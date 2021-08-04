MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.37 million MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.49 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $29.66B. MPLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.21% off its 52-week high of $31.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.05, which suggests the last value was 47.17% up since then. When we look at MPLX LP’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.

Analysts gave the MPLX LP (MPLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended MPLX as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. MPLX LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.67.

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) trade information

Instantly MPLX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 28.97 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 0.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.27%, with the 5-day performance at 1.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) is -5.36% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.18% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MPLX’s forecast low is $30.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.3% for it to hit the projected low.

MPLX LP (MPLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MPLX LP share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.83% over the past 6 months, a 442.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MPLX LP will rise 15.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.26 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that MPLX LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $2.3 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.08 billion and $2.07 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.80%. The 2021 estimates are for MPLX LP earnings to decrease by -177.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.40% per year.

MPLX Dividends

MPLX LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 04. The 9.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.75. It is important to note, however, that the 9.68% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.11% of MPLX LP shares while 27.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.50%. There are 27.86% institutions holding the MPLX LP stock share, with Blackstone Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.55% of the shares, roughly 67.48 million MPLX shares worth $1.73 billion.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.10% or 21.67 million shares worth $555.35 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. With 19.62 million shares estimated at $561.73 million under it, the former controlled 1.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 11.84 million shares worth around $338.97 million.