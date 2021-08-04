Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) Disappoints Wall Street With -16.82% Stock Price Drop

In the latest trading session, 1.24 million Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $52.88 changed hands at -$10.69 or -16.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.56B. MRCY’s current price is a discount, trading about -68.23% off its 52-week high of $88.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $52.40, which suggests the last value was 0.91% up since then. When we look at Mercury Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 447.58K.

Analysts gave the Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MRCY as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mercury Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.67.

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) trade information

Instantly MRCY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 67.98 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -16.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.81%, with the 5-day performance at -3.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) is -3.68% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MRCY’s forecast low is $56.00 with $88.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -66.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mercury Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.23% over the past 6 months, a 7.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mercury Systems Inc. will fall -6.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $243.06 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Mercury Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $250.56 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $217.38 million and $199.61 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Mercury Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 61.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.20% per year.

MRCY Dividends

Mercury Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 05.

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.78% of Mercury Systems Inc. shares while 95.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.62%. There are 95.88% institutions holding the Mercury Systems Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.15% of the shares, roughly 6.82 million MRCY shares worth $482.03 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.03% or 5.07 million shares worth $358.47 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 1.58 million shares estimated at $111.42 million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 1.51 million shares worth around $100.23 million.