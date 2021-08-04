Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 1.45 million Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $128.77 changed hands at -$2.69 or -2.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $175.82B. MDT’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.81% off its 52-week high of $132.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $95.97, which suggests the last value was 25.47% up since then. When we look at Medtronic plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.24 million.

Analysts gave the Medtronic plc (MDT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended MDT as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Medtronic plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.32.

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) trade information

Instantly MDT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 132.39 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -2.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is 3.65% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $141.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.16% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MDT’s forecast low is $129.00 with $153.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Medtronic plc (MDT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Medtronic plc will rise 112.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 32.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.85 billion. 22 analysts are of the opinion that Medtronic plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $8.18 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Medtronic plc earnings to decrease by -26.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.94% per year.

MDT Dividends

Medtronic plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 24. The 1.92% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.52. It is important to note, however, that the 1.92% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.08% of Medtronic plc shares while 83.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.76%. There are 83.70% institutions holding the Medtronic plc stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.26% of the shares, roughly 111.06 million MDT shares worth $13.12 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.94% or 106.75 million shares worth $12.61 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 37.99 million shares estimated at $4.49 billion under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 27.61 million shares worth around $3.26 billion.