LVTX Stock: More Upside For Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX)?

In the last trading session, 6.13 million Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.91 changed hands at $1.08 or 18.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $235.01M. LVTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -148.91% off its 52-week high of $17.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.52, which suggests the last value was 20.12% up since then. When we look at Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 83920.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.82K.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) trade information

Instantly LVTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.80 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 18.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.68%, with the 5-day performance at -9.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) is -36.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.78 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (LVTX) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Lava Therapeutics B.V. earnings to decrease by -56.60%.

LVTX Dividends

Lava Therapeutics B.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.39% of Lava Therapeutics B.V. shares while 65.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.26%. There are 65.76% institutions holding the Lava Therapeutics B.V. stock share, with Novo Holdings A/S the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.12% of the shares, roughly 3.33 million LVTX shares worth $50.54 million.

Redmile Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.14% or 2.82 million shares worth $42.9 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 42745.0 shares estimated at $0.65 million under it, the former controlled 0.17% of total outstanding shares.