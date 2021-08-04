Let’s Jump Into The Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1.21 million Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.12 changing hands around $0.56 or 2.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.93B. WOOF’s current price is a discount, trading about -54.47% off its 52-week high of $31.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.86, which suggests the last value was 11.23% up since then. When we look at Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.72 million.

Analysts gave the Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended WOOF as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Instantly WOOF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 21.25 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 2.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.47%, with the 5-day performance at -5.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) is -9.32% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WOOF’s forecast low is $16.00 with $31.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -54.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.36 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $1.34 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. earnings to increase by 73.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 44.70% per year.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 20.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 75.90% of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares while 56.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 233.69%. There are 56.32% institutions holding the Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock share, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 30.96% of the shares, roughly 70.13 million WOOF shares worth $1.55 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.08% or 4.72 million shares worth $104.64 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1.79 million shares estimated at $40.05 million under it, the former controlled 0.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.79% of the shares, roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $42.03 million.