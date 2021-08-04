Let’s Jump Into The Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 4.97 million Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $57.18 changed hands at $2.57 or 4.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $48.51B. CARR’s last price was a premium, traded about 2.01% off its 52-week high of $56.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.01, which suggests the last value was 52.76% up since then. When we look at Carrier Global Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.25 million.

Analysts gave the Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CARR as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Carrier Global Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.54.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) trade information

Instantly CARR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 57.25 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 4.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 51.59%, with the 5-day performance at 10.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) is 17.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CARR’s forecast low is $45.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Carrier Global Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 48.60% over the past 6 months, a 32.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Carrier Global Corporation will rise 63.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.9 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Carrier Global Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $5.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.97 billion and $5 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.20%.

The 2021 estimates are for Carrier Global Corporation earnings to decrease by -7.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.32% per year.

CARR Dividends

Carrier Global Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 29. The 0.84% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 0.84% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of Carrier Global Corporation shares while 86.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.68%. There are 86.62% institutions holding the Carrier Global Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.27% of the shares, roughly 89.22 million CARR shares worth $3.77 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.57% or 65.75 million shares worth $2.78 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. With 40.15 million shares estimated at $1.69 billion under it, the former controlled 4.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held about 3.14% of the shares, roughly 27.31 million shares worth around $1.15 billion.