Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: LKFN) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 5.14 million Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s per share price at $67.51 changed hands at -$0.12 or -0.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.71B. LKFN’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.13% off its 52-week high of $77.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.38, which suggests the last value was 41.67% up since then. When we look at Lakeland Financial Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 144.89K.

Analysts gave the Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended LKFN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lakeland Financial Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.84.

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) trade information

Instantly LKFN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 69.71 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -0.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.00%, with the 5-day performance at 13.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) is 11.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.67, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LKFN’s forecast low is $62.00 with $66.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 2.24% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lakeland Financial Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.90% over the past 6 months, a 9.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 22.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lakeland Financial Corporation will rise 9.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $54.93 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Lakeland Financial Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $55.33 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $49.77 million and $53.03 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Lakeland Financial Corporation earnings to decrease by -2.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

LKFN Dividends

Lakeland Financial Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 29. The 2.01% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.36. It is important to note, however, that the 2.01% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.15 per year.

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.80% of Lakeland Financial Corporation shares while 75.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.71%. There are 75.72% institutions holding the Lakeland Financial Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.67% of the shares, roughly 1.94 million LKFN shares worth $134.26 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.31% or 1.6 million shares worth $110.5 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund. With 1.06 million shares estimated at $73.49 million under it, the former controlled 4.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund held about 3.88% of the shares, roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $63.99 million.