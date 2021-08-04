Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.93 million Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $24.04 changed hands at -$3.07 or -11.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.38B. KTOS’s current price is a discount, trading about -41.89% off its 52-week high of $34.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.76, which suggests the last value was 26.12% up since then. When we look at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Analysts gave the Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended KTOS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) trade information

Instantly KTOS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 27.67 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -11.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.17%, with the 5-day performance at 0.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) is -3.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.24% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KTOS’s forecast low is $25.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.90% over the past 6 months, a 3.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. will fall -25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $198.95 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $215.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $165.18 million and $202 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. earnings to increase by 585.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.00% per year.

KTOS Dividends

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.55% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. shares while 89.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.13%. There are 89.71% institutions holding the Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.18% of the shares, roughly 11.36 million KTOS shares worth $309.96 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.67% or 9.49 million shares worth $259.0 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.93 million shares estimated at $197.37 million under it, the former controlled 5.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 3.48 million shares worth around $94.83 million.