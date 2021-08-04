Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 2.72 million Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.69 changed hands at -$2.54 or -15.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $911.07M. KNSA’s last price was a discount, traded about -80.42% off its 52-week high of $24.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.00, which suggests the last value was 5.04% up since then. When we look at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 428.27K.

Analysts gave the Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KNSA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.79.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) trade information

Instantly KNSA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.68 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -15.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.52%, with the 5-day performance at -6.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) is -2.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KNSA’s forecast low is $25.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -155.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -82.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.47% over the past 6 months, a -4.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will fall -21.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.10% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.97 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $6.83 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings to increase by 12.90%.

KNSA Dividends

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 28 and August 02.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.06% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares while 91.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.86%. There are 91.97% institutions holding the Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock share, with Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.03% of the shares, roughly 2.92 million KNSA shares worth $54.05 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.67% or 2.8 million shares worth $51.88 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Columbia Acorn Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 0.98 million shares estimated at $18.12 million under it, the former controlled 3.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 3.00% of the shares, roughly 0.97 million shares worth around $13.2 million.