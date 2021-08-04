KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE: KAR): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.79 million KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.13 changing hands around $1.32 or 7.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.13B. KAR’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.0% off its 52-week high of $20.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.55, which suggests the last value was 25.26% up since then. When we look at KAR Auction Services Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

Analysts gave the KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended KAR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. KAR Auction Services Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) trade information

Instantly KAR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.16 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 7.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.67%, with the 5-day performance at 1.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) is -2.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KAR’s forecast low is $11.00 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -48.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 39.33% for it to hit the projected low.

KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KAR Auction Services Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.63% over the past 6 months, a 103.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for KAR Auction Services Inc. will rise 137.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -42.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $588.8 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that KAR Auction Services Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $624.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $415.73 million and $646.43 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 41.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.10%. The 2021 estimates are for KAR Auction Services Inc. earnings to decrease by -123.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.00% per year.

KAR Dividends

KAR Auction Services Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 05.

KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.35% of KAR Auction Services Inc. shares while 106.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.20%. There are 106.74% institutions holding the KAR Auction Services Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.45% of the shares, roughly 15.54 million KAR shares worth $233.03 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.21% or 12.74 million shares worth $191.06 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Hartford Mid Cap Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. With 10.8 million shares estimated at $199.28 million under it, the former controlled 8.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund held about 3.29% of the shares, roughly 4.1 million shares worth around $61.5 million.