Is XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 5.48 million XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s per share price at $85.80 changed hands at $1.85 or 2.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.75B. XPO’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.06% off its 52-week high of $89.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $42.91, which suggests the last value was 49.99% up since then. When we look at XPO Logistics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

Analysts gave the XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended XPO as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. XPO Logistics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.62.

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) trade information

Instantly XPO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 144.20 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 2.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.72%, with the 5-day performance at 6.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is 2.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $97.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XPO’s forecast low is $75.63 with $107.63 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.85% for it to hit the projected low.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the XPO Logistics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.61% over the past 6 months, a 221.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 27.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for XPO Logistics Inc. will rise 357.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 97.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.81 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that XPO Logistics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $4.8 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.90%. The 2021 estimates are for XPO Logistics Inc. earnings to decrease by -79.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.85% per year.

XPO Dividends

XPO Logistics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.48% of XPO Logistics Inc. shares while 91.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.57%. There are 91.20% institutions holding the XPO Logistics Inc. stock share, with Orbis Allan Gray Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.47% of the shares, roughly 12.81 million XPO shares worth $1.58 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.42% or 9.41 million shares worth $1.16 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.79 million shares estimated at $409.79 million under it, the former controlled 2.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 2.31 million shares worth around $284.23 million.