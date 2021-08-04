Is LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 1.83 million LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $59.13 changed hands at -$5.33 or -8.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.42B. LPSN’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.15% off its 52-week high of $72.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.88, which suggests the last value was 25.79% up since then. When we look at LivePerson Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 553.37K.

Analysts gave the LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LPSN as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LivePerson Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) trade information

Instantly LPSN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 65.06 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -8.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.58%, with the 5-day performance at 4.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) is 5.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $74.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.39% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LPSN’s forecast low is $58.00 with $85.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.91% for it to hit the projected low.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LivePerson Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.69% over the past 6 months, a -22.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LivePerson Inc. will fall -1,200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -237.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $113.26 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that LivePerson Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $117.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $91.6 million and $94.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.40%. The 2021 estimates are for LivePerson Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

LPSN Dividends

LivePerson Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.90% of LivePerson Inc. shares while 101.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.53%. There are 101.97% institutions holding the LivePerson Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.82% of the shares, roughly 10.22 million LPSN shares worth $538.97 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.74% or 6.71 million shares worth $354.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Artisan Small Cap Fund. With 4.19 million shares estimated at $228.72 million under it, the former controlled 6.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan Small Cap Fund held about 3.05% of the shares, roughly 2.1 million shares worth around $110.98 million.