Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 4.28 million Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $3.42 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $982.74M. IVR’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.5% off its 52-week high of $4.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.53, which suggests the last value was 26.02% up since then. When we look at Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.71 million.

Analysts gave the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IVR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) trade information

Instantly IVR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.55 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.18%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) is -7.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.06, meaning bulls need a downside of -11.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IVR’s forecast low is $2.75 with $3.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 4.97% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.94% over the past 6 months, a 103.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will rise 105.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -36.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $42.73 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $43.79 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.17 million and $27.44 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 41.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 59.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. earnings to decrease by -576.50%.

IVR Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09. The 10.53% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 10.53% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 16.97 per year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.20% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares while 50.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.88%. There are 50.78% institutions holding the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 17.27% of the shares, roughly 42.56 million IVR shares worth $170.68 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.55% or 23.54 million shares worth $94.39 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 19.16 million shares estimated at $74.72 million under it, the former controlled 7.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.61% of the shares, roughly 6.42 million shares worth around $25.75 million.