Is Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 3.37 million Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.26 changed hands at $0.12 or 1.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.61B. ETRN’s last price was a discount, traded about -41.16% off its 52-week high of $11.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.23, which suggests the last value was 24.58% up since then. When we look at Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.99 million.

Analysts gave the Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ETRN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.18.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) trade information

Instantly ETRN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.42 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 1.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.74%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) is -6.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ETRN’s forecast low is $6.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -57.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Equitrans Midstream Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.34% over the past 6 months, a -40.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -16.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Equitrans Midstream Corporation will fall -18.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -38.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $358.49 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $365.29 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Equitrans Midstream Corporation earnings to increase by 232.50%.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 05. The 7.26% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 7.26% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.07% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares while 88.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.68%. There are 88.53% institutions holding the Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock share, with Capital International Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.47% of the shares, roughly 45.3 million ETRN shares worth $369.65 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.70% or 41.94 million shares worth $342.2 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. With 17.06 million shares estimated at $139.19 million under it, the former controlled 3.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 12.18 million shares worth around $99.41 million.