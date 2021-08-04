Is Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 2.08 million Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.35. With the company’s per share price at $89.82 changed hands at $3.88 or 4.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.47B. CAR’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.88% off its 52-week high of $95.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.44, which suggests the last value was 72.79% up since then. When we look at Avis Budget Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Analysts gave the Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CAR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Avis Budget Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.02.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) trade information

Instantly CAR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 89.83 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 4.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 140.80%, with the 5-day performance at 12.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) is 13.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $88.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CAR’s forecast low is $70.00 with $105.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Avis Budget Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 121.29% over the past 6 months, a 169.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Avis Budget Group Inc. will rise 118.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 176.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.86 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Avis Budget Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $2.36 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -39.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Avis Budget Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -343.20%.

CAR Dividends

Avis Budget Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.27% of Avis Budget Group Inc. shares while 97.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.96%. There are 97.71% institutions holding the Avis Budget Group Inc. stock share, with Srs Investment Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 26.38% of the shares, roughly 18.43 million CAR shares worth $1.34 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.07% or 7.03 million shares worth $510.07 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 3.18 million shares estimated at $284.9 million under it, the former controlled 4.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.03% of the shares, roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $126.96 million.