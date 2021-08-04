Investing In Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 7.64 million Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.97. With the company’s per share price at $3.86 changed hands at -$1.22 or -24.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $57.21M. EVK’s last price was a discount, traded about -115.03% off its 52-week high of $8.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.80, which suggests the last value was 79.27% up since then. When we look at Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 28.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.20 million.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) trade information

Instantly EVK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 76.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.22 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -24.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.39%, with the 5-day performance at 76.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) is 35.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.73 days.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. earnings to increase by 158.20%.

EVK Dividends

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 12 and August 16.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.10% of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. shares while 1.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.82%. There are 1.30% institutions holding the Ever-Glory International Group Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.67% of the shares, roughly 98800.0 EVK shares worth $0.26 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.35% or 52000.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 27000.0 shares estimated at $72090.0 under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.17% of the shares, roughly 25000.0 shares worth around $66750.0.