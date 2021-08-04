International Game Technology PLC (IGT): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 3.39 million International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.21. With the company’s per share price at $19.12 changed hands at $0.14 or 0.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.02B. IGT’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.23% off its 52-week high of $26.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.68, which suggests the last value was 59.83% up since then. When we look at International Game Technology PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.04 million.

Analysts gave the International Game Technology PLC (IGT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IGT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. International Game Technology PLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) trade information

Instantly IGT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 20.77 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 0.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.87%, with the 5-day performance at -3.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is -19.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IGT’s forecast low is $20.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -88.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.6% for it to hit the projected low.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the International Game Technology PLC share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.62% over the past 6 months, a 222.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 27.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for International Game Technology PLC will rise 135.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -30.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $926.4 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that International Game Technology PLC’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $918.81 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $482.25 million and $981.51 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 92.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -63.50%. The 2021 estimates are for International Game Technology PLC earnings to decrease by -627.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.18% per year.

IGT Dividends

International Game Technology PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 06.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.63% of International Game Technology PLC shares while 44.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.98%. There are 44.97% institutions holding the International Game Technology PLC stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.58% of the shares, roughly 9.39 million IGT shares worth $150.75 million.

Boston Partners holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.14% or 6.44 million shares worth $103.38 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.86 million shares estimated at $46.14 million under it, the former controlled 1.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 2.36 million shares worth around $40.68 million.