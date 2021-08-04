INT Stock Forecast 2021: World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) Remains Strong With -18.13% Downside

In the last trading session, 14.33 million World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s per share price at $33.86 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.03B. INT’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.28% off its 52-week high of $37.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.36, which suggests the last value was 45.78% up since then. When we look at World Fuel Services Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 455.25K.

Analysts gave the World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended INT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. World Fuel Services Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.29.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) trade information

Instantly INT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 35.91 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -0.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.66%, with the 5-day performance at 12.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) is 7.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INT’s forecast low is $35.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.37% for it to hit the projected low.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the World Fuel Services Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.81% over the past 6 months, a 31.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for World Fuel Services Corporation will rise 123.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.3 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that World Fuel Services Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $6.85 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.16 billion and $4.61 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 99.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 48.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.00%. The 2021 estimates are for World Fuel Services Corporation earnings to decrease by -36.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

INT Dividends

World Fuel Services Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01. The 1.42% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.42% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.97 per year.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.81% of World Fuel Services Corporation shares while 94.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.51%. There are 94.77% institutions holding the World Fuel Services Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.05% of the shares, roughly 7.62 million INT shares worth $268.29 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.40% or 5.95 million shares worth $209.27 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 1.97 million shares estimated at $61.06 million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.74% of the shares, roughly 1.74 million shares worth around $53.66 million.