Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 5.84 million Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $50.67 changing hands around $1.0 or 2.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.54B. IR’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.86% off its 52-week high of $52.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.09, which suggests the last value was 36.67% up since then. When we look at Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

Analysts gave the Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended IR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.42.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) trade information

Instantly IR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 51.02 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 2.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.02%, with the 5-day performance at 3.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) is 2.22% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.76% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IR’s forecast low is $52.00 with $64.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ingersoll Rand Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.50% over the past 6 months, a 12.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 28.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ingersoll Rand Inc. will rise 35.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.21 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.26 billion and $1.27 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Ingersoll Rand Inc. earnings to decrease by -111.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.30% per year.

IR Dividends

Ingersoll Rand Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 05.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.35% of Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares while 95.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.10%. There are 95.77% institutions holding the Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.16% of the shares, roughly 63.6 million IR shares worth $3.13 billion.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.68% or 44.79 million shares worth $2.2 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14.0 million shares estimated at $688.94 million under it, the former controlled 3.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.53% of the shares, roughly 10.6 million shares worth around $521.54 million.