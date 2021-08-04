IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.17 million IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.94 changed hands at $0.42 or 7.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $157.47M. IMRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -506.06% off its 52-week high of $36.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.20, which suggests the last value was 12.46% up since then. When we look at IMARA Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 183.22K.

Analysts gave the IMARA Inc. (IMRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IMRA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IMARA Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.8.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) trade information

Instantly IMRA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.40 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 7.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.06%, with the 5-day performance at 7.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) is -24.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IMRA’s forecast low is $30.00 with $42.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -607.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -405.05% for it to hit the projected low.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IMARA Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.07% over the past 6 months, a -2.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IMARA Inc. will fall -35.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -31.90% for the next quarter.

The 2021 estimates are for IMARA Inc. earnings to decrease by -149.70%.

IMRA Dividends

IMARA Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 12 and August 16.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.93% of IMARA Inc. shares while 87.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.92%. There are 87.73% institutions holding the IMARA Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 22.77% of the shares, roughly 4.02 million IMRA shares worth $33.9 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.42% or 2.72 million shares worth $22.96 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 0.94 million shares estimated at $6.93 million under it, the former controlled 5.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 2.34% of the shares, roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $3.06 million.