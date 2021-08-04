How Will VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 3.36 million VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s per share price at $1.75 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.02B. VEON’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.71% off its 52-week high of $2.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.20, which suggests the last value was 31.43% up since then. When we look at VEON Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.91 million.

Analysts gave the VEON Ltd. (VEON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended VEON as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. VEON Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

Instantly VEON was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7600 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.89%, with the 5-day performance at 4.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) is -14.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.6 days.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VEON Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.71% over the past 6 months, a 310.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for VEON Ltd. will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.04 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that VEON Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $2.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.89 billion and $1.99 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.60%. The 2021 estimates are for VEON Ltd. earnings to decrease by -156.20%.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 16.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 16.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.40% of VEON Ltd. shares while 26.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.52%. There are 26.38% institutions holding the VEON Ltd. stock share, with Exor Capital LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.23% of the shares, roughly 74.05 million VEON shares worth $131.07 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.73% or 47.73 million shares worth $84.48 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF and Hartford International Value Fund. With 9.14 million shares estimated at $16.63 million under it, the former controlled 0.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford International Value Fund held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 2.84 million shares worth around $4.58 million.