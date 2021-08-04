Healthcare Trust of America Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -23.64% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the latest trading session, 1.91 million Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.50 changed hands at -$0.8 or -2.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.20B. HTA’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.0% off its 52-week high of $29.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.39, which suggests the last value was 14.95% up since then. When we look at Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Analysts gave the Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended HTA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA) trade information

Instantly HTA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 29.05 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -2.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.76%, with the 5-day performance at -1.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA) is 5.05% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HTA’s forecast low is $28.00 with $34.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Healthcare Trust of America Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.31% over the past 6 months, a 3.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. will rise 66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 433.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $192.34 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $194.46 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $182.8 million and $183 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. earnings to increase by 65.00%.

HTA Dividends

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 08. The 4.52% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.28. It is important to note, however, that the 4.52% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.46% of Healthcare Trust of America Inc. shares while 100.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.26%. There are 100.79% institutions holding the Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.23% of the shares, roughly 31.13 million HTA shares worth $858.58 million.

Cohen & Steers Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.52% or 23.02 million shares worth $634.87 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.88 million shares estimated at $290.11 million under it, the former controlled 4.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 6.19 million shares worth around $170.84 million.