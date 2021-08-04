Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Shares Are Up 43.84% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 5.91 million Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s per share price at $10.63 changed hands at $1.99 or 23.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.02B. HLIT’s last price was a premium, traded about 13.45% off its 52-week high of $9.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.20, which suggests the last value was 51.08% up since then. When we look at Harmonic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 684.88K.

Analysts gave the Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended HLIT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Harmonic Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) trade information

Instantly HLIT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.75 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 23.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 43.84%, with the 5-day performance at 29.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) is 29.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HLIT’s forecast low is $9.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Harmonic Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 34.73% over the past 6 months, a 185.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Harmonic Inc. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $106.95 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Harmonic Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $116.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $69.93 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 52.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Harmonic Inc. earnings to decrease by -356.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.40% per year.

HLIT Dividends

Harmonic Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 29.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.05% of Harmonic Inc. shares while 94.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.31%. There are 94.35% institutions holding the Harmonic Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 16.42% of the shares, roughly 16.6 million HLIT shares worth $130.12 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.37% or 16.55 million shares worth $129.74 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 10.96 million shares estimated at $85.95 million under it, the former controlled 10.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.67% of the shares, roughly 6.74 million shares worth around $46.96 million.