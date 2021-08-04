Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 1.33 million Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s per share price at $100.46 changed hands at $7.7 or 8.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.90B. FLGT’s last price was a discount, traded about -89.02% off its 52-week high of $189.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.03, which suggests the last value was 74.09% up since then. When we look at Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 810.65K.

Analysts gave the Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FLGT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.81.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) trade information

Instantly FLGT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 104.75 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 8.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 92.82%, with the 5-day performance at 8.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) is 15.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $104.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FLGT’s forecast low is $55.00 with $140.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -39.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 45.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fulgent Genetics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.96% over the past 6 months, a 38.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fulgent Genetics Inc. will rise 1,552.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 96.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $197.34 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $146.1 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 88.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Fulgent Genetics Inc. earnings to increase by 38.10%.

FLGT Dividends

Fulgent Genetics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 06.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.22% of Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares while 35.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.44%. There are 35.81% institutions holding the Fulgent Genetics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.92% of the shares, roughly 2.59 million FLGT shares worth $249.87 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.63% or 1.05 million shares worth $101.6 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.18 million shares estimated at $87.32 million under it, the former controlled 4.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $36.21 million.