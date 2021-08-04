Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) Shares Inclined By 1.04% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 1.2 million Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.14 changed hands at -$1.64 or -3.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.96B. NVST’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.39% off its 52-week high of $46.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.00, which suggests the last value was 47.79% up since then. When we look at Envista Holdings Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

Analysts gave the Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended NVST as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Envista Holdings Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.45.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) trade information

Instantly NVST was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 44.50 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -3.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.80%, with the 5-day performance at 4.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) is 1.04% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NVST’s forecast low is $46.00 with $57.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Envista Holdings Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.11% over the past 6 months, a 93.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Envista Holdings Corporation will rise 550.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $707.78 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Envista Holdings Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $677.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $362 million and $640.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 95.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -35.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Envista Holdings Corporation earnings to decrease by -87.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.36% per year.

NVST Dividends

Envista Holdings Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.23% of Envista Holdings Corporation shares while 108.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.00%. There are 108.75% institutions holding the Envista Holdings Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.64% of the shares, roughly 23.54 million NVST shares worth $960.35 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.01% or 19.3 million shares worth $787.51 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund. With 9.8 million shares estimated at $399.84 million under it, the former controlled 6.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund held about 5.34% of the shares, roughly 8.58 million shares worth around $350.02 million.