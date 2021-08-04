Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 3.45 million Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $31.48 changed hands at $0.18 or 0.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.73B. DBX’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.19% off its 52-week high of $32.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.66, which suggests the last value was 43.9% up since then. When we look at Dropbox Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.40 million.

Analysts gave the Dropbox Inc. (DBX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DBX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Dropbox Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.33.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) trade information

Instantly DBX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 32.17 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 0.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.87%, with the 5-day performance at 2.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) is 2.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DBX’s forecast low is $26.00 with $38.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dropbox Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.22% over the past 6 months, a 46.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dropbox Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $524.06 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Dropbox Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $537.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $465.29 million and $483.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Dropbox Inc. earnings to decrease by -383.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.80% per year.

DBX Dividends

Dropbox Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.74% of Dropbox Inc. shares while 88.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.77%. There are 88.37% institutions holding the Dropbox Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.89% of the shares, roughly 31.45 million DBX shares worth $838.59 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.16% or 16.42 million shares worth $437.65 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund. With 8.87 million shares estimated at $236.55 million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund held about 2.54% of the shares, roughly 8.08 million shares worth around $182.13 million.