Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 1.41 million Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.78 changing hands around $0.32 or 9.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $45.95M. CUEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -176.19% off its 52-week high of $10.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.04, which suggests the last value was 46.03% up since then. When we look at Cuentas Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.61 million.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) trade information

Instantly CUEN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.24 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 9.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.36%, with the 5-day performance at 3.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) is -46.36% down.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Cuentas Inc. earnings to decrease by -101.20%.

CUEN Dividends

Cuentas Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 20.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 64.91% of Cuentas Inc. shares while 1.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.82%. There are 1.34% institutions holding the Cuentas Inc. stock share, with Spire Wealth Management the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.30% of the shares, roughly 42001.0 CUEN shares worth $0.26 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.19% or 25751.0 shares worth $88068.0 as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 48265.0 shares estimated at $0.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 14533.0 shares worth around $90395.0.