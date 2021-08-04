Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE: CNR) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 0.98 million Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.05 changed hands at -$1.66 or -9.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.12B. CNR’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.1% off its 52-week high of $19.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.29, which suggests the last value was 58.21% up since then. When we look at Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 916.76K.

Analysts gave the Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CNR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.31.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) trade information

Instantly CNR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.43 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -9.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 80.06%, with the 5-day performance at 2.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) is -5.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.29% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CNR’s forecast low is $21.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -66.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -39.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.41% over the past 6 months, a 318.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. will fall -8.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 48.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.4 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.08 billion and $1.21 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -49.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. earnings to increase by 318.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.70% per year.

CNR Dividends

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 13.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.90% of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. shares while 92.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.03%. There are 92.24% institutions holding the Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. stock share, with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 49.38% of the shares, roughly 62.07 million CNR shares worth $870.87 million.

Golden Gate Private Equity, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.96% or 7.49 million shares worth $105.08 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.78 million shares estimated at $24.97 million under it, the former controlled 1.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $14.7 million.