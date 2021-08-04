Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) : Investors Should Not Dump CERS Stock In 2021

In the latest trading session, 7.15 million Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.23 changing hands around $1.1 or 21.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $878.10M. CERS’s current price is a discount, trading about -42.38% off its 52-week high of $8.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.67, which suggests the last value was 25.04% up since then. When we look at Cerus Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

Analysts gave the Cerus Corporation (CERS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CERS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cerus Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

Instantly CERS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.40 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 21.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.87%, with the 5-day performance at 6.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) is -8.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CERS’s forecast low is $7.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cerus Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.63% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.48 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Cerus Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $34.29 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $26.83 million and $28.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Cerus Corporation earnings to increase by 28.30%.

CERS Dividends

Cerus Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 06.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.59% of Cerus Corporation shares while 82.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.93%. There are 82.73% institutions holding the Cerus Corporation stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.92% of the shares, roughly 25.54 million CERS shares worth $153.51 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.01% or 13.71 million shares worth $82.42 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 14.19 million shares estimated at $82.14 million under it, the former controlled 8.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 5.95% of the shares, roughly 10.19 million shares worth around $61.23 million.