Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Stock Forecast For 2021: Bullish Signs Point To $160.00 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 1.23 million Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $87.80 changed hands at -$28.59 or -24.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.89B. CDLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -83.91% off its 52-week high of $161.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $55.89, which suggests the last value was 36.34% up since then. When we look at Cardlytics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 379.31K.

Analysts gave the Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CDLX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cardlytics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.39.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) trade information

Instantly CDLX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 132.30 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -24.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.48%, with the 5-day performance at -7.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) is -5.10% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $129.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.25% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CDLX’s forecast low is $90.00 with $160.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -82.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cardlytics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.85% over the past 6 months, a -11.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cardlytics Inc. will fall -2.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -93.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 50.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $62.81 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Cardlytics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $71.04 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 54.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Cardlytics Inc. earnings to decrease by -182.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.20% per year.

CDLX Dividends

Cardlytics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 05.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.93% of Cardlytics Inc. shares while 98.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.80%. There are 98.58% institutions holding the Cardlytics Inc. stock share, with CAS Investment Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.13% of the shares, roughly 4.49 million CDLX shares worth $492.44 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.61% or 2.73 million shares worth $299.98 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.81 million shares estimated at $88.73 million under it, the former controlled 2.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $92.54 million.