Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) Stock Could Make A -55.86% Loss

In the last trading session, 1.33 million Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $48.12 changed hands at -$2.09 or -4.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.41B. BMBL’s last price was a discount, traded about -76.23% off its 52-week high of $84.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.91, which suggests the last value was 19.14% up since then. When we look at Bumble Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

Analysts gave the Bumble Inc. (BMBL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended BMBL as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bumble Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Instantly BMBL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 52.65 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -4.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.56%, with the 5-day performance at -2.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) is -13.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BMBL’s forecast low is $50.00 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $177.45 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Bumble Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $190.36 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Bumble Inc. earnings to decrease by -319.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 79.10% per year.

BMBL Dividends

Bumble Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 12.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of Bumble Inc. shares while 126.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 126.93%. There are 126.28% institutions holding the Bumble Inc. stock share, with Blackstone Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 71.63% of the shares, roughly 85.82 million BMBL shares worth $5.35 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.76% or 5.7 million shares worth $355.4 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were New Economy Fund (The) and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 2.19 million shares estimated at $136.6 million under it, the former controlled 1.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 2.14 million shares worth around $133.79 million.