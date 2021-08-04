Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: BTX) Shares Are Up 183.04% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.56 million Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:BTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.86. With the company’s per share price at $12.68 changed hands at $0.67 or 5.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $571.87M. BTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -536.2% off its 52-week high of $80.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.04, which suggests the last value was 76.03% up since then. When we look at Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.95 million.

Analysts gave the Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BTX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:BTX) trade information

Instantly BTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.92 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 5.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 183.04%, with the 5-day performance at 19.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:BTX) is -24.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -15.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BTX’s forecast low is $11.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 13.25% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -110.90%.

BTX Dividends

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:BTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.50% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. shares while 0.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.84%. There are 0.37% institutions holding the Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. stock share, with Eagle Asset Management Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.11% of the shares, roughly 46826.0 BTX shares worth $0.17 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 22849.0 shares worth $84998.0 as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 16963.0 shares estimated at $63102.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 15000.0 shares worth around $55800.0.