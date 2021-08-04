Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 1.36 million Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $164.08 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $59.10B. BIDU’s current price is a discount, trading about -116.25% off its 52-week high of $354.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $115.59, which suggests the last value was 29.55% up since then. When we look at Baidu Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.32 million.

Analysts gave the Baidu Inc. (BIDU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 38 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BIDU as a Hold, 31 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Baidu Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.07.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

Instantly BIDU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 170.00 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -0.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.12%, with the 5-day performance at 3.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is -16.58% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1974.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.69% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BIDU’s forecast low is $1009.74 with $2592.22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1479.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -515.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Baidu Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.50% over the past 6 months, a -12.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Baidu Inc. will fall -5.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -24.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.79 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Baidu Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $5.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.84 billion and $4.34 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Baidu Inc. earnings to increase by 862.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.58% per year.

BIDU Dividends

Baidu Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 12.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.26% of Baidu Inc. shares while 65.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.40%. There are 65.24% institutions holding the Baidu Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.66% of the shares, roughly 13.22 million BIDU shares worth $2.88 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.47% or 9.84 million shares worth $2.14 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 5.24 million shares estimated at $1.14 billion under it, the former controlled 1.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 3.63 million shares worth around $853.02 million.