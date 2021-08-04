AYX Stock Forecast 2021: Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Remains Strong With -136.4% Downside

In the latest trading session, 2.21 million Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $67.26 changed hands at -$11.53 or -14.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.25B. AYX’s current price is a discount, trading about -169.22% off its 52-week high of $181.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $73.32, which suggests the last value was -9.01% down since then. When we look at Alteryx Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

Analysts gave the Alteryx Inc. (AYX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended AYX as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alteryx Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) trade information

Instantly AYX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 79.65 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -14.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.31%, with the 5-day performance at 1.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) is -6.09% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $101.77, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AYX’s forecast low is $75.00 with $159.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -136.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alteryx Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.16% over the past 6 months, a -101.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alteryx Inc. will fall -1,350.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -92.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $113.04 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Alteryx Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $146.96 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Alteryx Inc. earnings to decrease by -193.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.95% per year.

AYX Dividends

Alteryx Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.55% of Alteryx Inc. shares while 80.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.50%. There are 80.23% institutions holding the Alteryx Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.22% of the shares, roughly 5.46 million AYX shares worth $453.14 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.65% or 5.12 million shares worth $425.07 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.76 million shares estimated at $229.22 million under it, the former controlled 4.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.80% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $137.72 million.