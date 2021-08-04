Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 3.46 million Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s per share price at $30.24 changed hands at $0.27 or 0.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.97B. AXTA’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.1% off its 52-week high of $34.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.43, which suggests the last value was 29.13% up since then. When we look at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.40 million.

Analysts gave the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AXTA as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.48.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) trade information

Instantly AXTA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 30.46 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 0.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.92%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) is -2.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.24, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AXTA’s forecast low is $35.00 with $48.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.92% over the past 6 months, a 45.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will rise 420.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.08 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.14 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. earnings to decrease by -51.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.70% per year.

AXTA Dividends

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 19 and October 25.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.22% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares while 102.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.31%. There are 102.09% institutions holding the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.37% of the shares, roughly 19.49 million AXTA shares worth $576.5 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.31% or 19.36 million shares worth $572.6 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 5.92 million shares estimated at $175.25 million under it, the former controlled 2.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 5.14 million shares worth around $152.1 million.