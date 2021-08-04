Are Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) Shares Worth Your Money In 2021?

In the latest trading session, 1.94 million Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.29. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.20 changed hands at -$2.61 or -10.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.89B. VIRT’s current price is a discount, trading about -39.44% off its 52-week high of $32.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.03, which suggests the last value was 9.35% up since then. When we look at Virtu Financial Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Analysts gave the Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended VIRT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Virtu Financial Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.8.

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) trade information

Instantly VIRT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 26.18 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -10.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.54%, with the 5-day performance at 0.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) is -7.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.52% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VIRT’s forecast low is $26.00 with $38.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Virtu Financial Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.76% over the past 6 months, a -28.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Virtu Financial Inc. will fall -53.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -21.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $380.38 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Virtu Financial Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $340.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $668.73 million and $362.26 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -43.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Virtu Financial Inc. earnings to decrease by -27.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.71% per year.

VIRT Dividends

Virtu Financial Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 05 and August 09. The 3.72% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 3.72% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.74 per year.

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.79% of Virtu Financial Inc. shares while 94.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.27%. There are 94.52% institutions holding the Virtu Financial Inc. stock share, with Ordinal Holdings ManageCo, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 17.87% of the shares, roughly 21.36 million VIRT shares worth $663.2 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.77% or 12.87 million shares worth $399.72 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund. With 2.77 million shares estimated at $86.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 2.45 million shares worth around $76.03 million.