Are Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Shares Worth Your Money In 2021?

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.75 changed hands at -$0.29 or -2.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.12B. RSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -172.31% off its 52-week high of $26.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.47, which suggests the last value was 2.87% up since then. When we look at Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Analysts gave the Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RSI as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) trade information

Instantly RSI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.28 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -2.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.97%, with the 5-day performance at -1.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) is -19.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RSI’s forecast low is $17.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -156.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -74.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rush Street Interactive Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.51% over the past 6 months, a -3,200.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 27.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 67.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $111.34 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $111.91 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 49.20%.

The 2021 estimates are for Rush Street Interactive Inc. earnings to increase by 113.70%.

RSI Dividends

Rush Street Interactive Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 13.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.26% of Rush Street Interactive Inc. shares while 65.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.89%. There are 65.71% institutions holding the Rush Street Interactive Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.73% of the shares, roughly 6.35 million RSI shares worth $103.74 million.

AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.27% or 3.71 million shares worth $60.63 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 1.81 million shares estimated at $29.5 million under it, the former controlled 3.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 1.37 million shares worth around $18.39 million.