Are Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 1.85 million Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.60 changing hands around $0.15 or 2.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.21B. AGEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.25% off its 52-week high of $5.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.50, which suggests the last value was 55.36% up since then. When we look at Agenus Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.92 million.

Analysts gave the Agenus Inc. (AGEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AGEN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Agenus Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Instantly AGEN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.67 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 2.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 71.38%, with the 5-day performance at 9.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) is -1.27% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.78% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AGEN’s forecast low is $7.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -96.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Agenus Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.84% over the past 6 months, a 1.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Agenus Inc. will rise 14.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.41 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Agenus Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $15.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $26.95 million and $14 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -24.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Agenus Inc. earnings to decrease by -31.40%.

AGEN Dividends

Agenus Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 09.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.41% of Agenus Inc. shares while 52.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.65%. There are 52.51% institutions holding the Agenus Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.41% of the shares, roughly 14.25 million AGEN shares worth $38.77 million.

RTW Investments LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.19% or 13.78 million shares worth $37.47 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.29 million shares estimated at $40.0 million under it, the former controlled 3.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 4.74 million shares worth around $12.9 million.