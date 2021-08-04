Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) Shares Are Down -39.25% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 1.02 million Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.63 changing hands around $0.38 or 11.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $126.20M. AQST’s current price is a discount, trading about -160.88% off its 52-week high of $9.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.10, which suggests the last value was 14.6% up since then. When we look at Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 567.40K.

Analysts gave the Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AQST as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.44.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) trade information

Instantly AQST is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.92 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 11.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.25%, with the 5-day performance at -3.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) is -14.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.26% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AQST’s forecast low is $7.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -726.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -92.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.81% over the past 6 months, a -2.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. will fall -528.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.48 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $9.55 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 36.60%.

AQST Dividends

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 08.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s Major holders