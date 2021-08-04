Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.95 million Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s most recent per share price at $60.53 changed hands at -$0.13 or -0.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.64B. APO’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.48% off its 52-week high of $64.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.35, which suggests the last value was 39.95% up since then. When we look at Apollo Global Management Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.42 million.

Analysts gave the Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended APO as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.68.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) trade information

Instantly APO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 60.93 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -0.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.85%, with the 5-day performance at 2.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) is -5.56% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.95% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, APO’s forecast low is $57.00 with $76.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Apollo Global Management Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.07% over the past 6 months, a 55.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Apollo Global Management Inc. will rise 47.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 53.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $686.75 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Apollo Global Management Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $737 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Apollo Global Management Inc. earnings to decrease by -86.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.23% per year.

APO Dividends

Apollo Global Management Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 04. The 3.30% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 3.30% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.79% of Apollo Global Management Inc. shares while 79.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.66%. There are 79.04% institutions holding the Apollo Global Management Inc. stock share, with Tiger Global Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.03% of the shares, roughly 34.91 million APO shares worth $1.64 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.12% or 18.87 million shares worth $887.19 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.71 million shares estimated at $541.89 million under it, the former controlled 3.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.53% of the shares, roughly 5.87 million shares worth around $276.08 million.