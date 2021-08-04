An Overview Of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC)

In the latest trading session, 1.04 million Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $65.99 changed hands at -$0.15 or -0.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.12B. WDC’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.49% off its 52-week high of $78.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.53, which suggests the last value was 49.19% up since then. When we look at Western Digital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.81 million.

Analysts gave the Western Digital Corporation (WDC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended WDC as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Western Digital Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.49.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

Instantly WDC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 66.77 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -0.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.41%, with the 5-day performance at 6.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) is -5.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $92.68, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WDC’s forecast low is $70.00 with $155.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -134.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Western Digital Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.21% over the past 6 months, a 25.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Western Digital Corporation will rise 21.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 207.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.53 billion. 24 analysts are of the opinion that Western Digital Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $4.89 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.29 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Western Digital Corporation earnings to increase by 61.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.80% per year.

WDC Dividends

Western Digital Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and November 01.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.54% of Western Digital Corporation shares while 81.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.87%. There are 81.43% institutions holding the Western Digital Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.69% of the shares, roughly 32.77 million WDC shares worth $2.19 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.54% or 23.1 million shares worth $1.54 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 8.19 million shares estimated at $546.35 million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 6.53 million shares worth around $435.67 million.