An Overview Of Novan Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN)

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.07. With the company’s per share price at $8.21 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $146.63M. NOVN’s last price was a discount, traded about -215.47% off its 52-week high of $25.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.00, which suggests the last value was 63.46% up since then. When we look at Novan Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.88 million.

Analysts gave the Novan Inc. (NOVN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NOVN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Novan Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) trade information

Instantly NOVN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.88 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -0.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.98%, with the 5-day performance at 2.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) is -12.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NOVN’s forecast low is $28.00 with $90.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -996.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -241.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Novan Inc. (NOVN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Novan Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.22% over the past 6 months, a 24.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Novan Inc. will rise 50.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -31.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $850k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Novan Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $850k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.09 million and $1.24 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -22.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -31.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Novan Inc. earnings to increase by 74.60%.

NOVN Dividends

Novan Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 25.

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s Major holders