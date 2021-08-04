An Overview Of Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN)

In the last trading session, 3.88 million Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $30.71 changed hands at $0.94 or 3.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.62B. BEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.03% off its 52-week high of $35.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.97, which suggests the last value was 41.48% up since then. When we look at Franklin Resources Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.90 million.

Analysts gave the Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended BEN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Franklin Resources Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.83.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) trade information

Instantly BEN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 30.90 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 3.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.89%, with the 5-day performance at 4.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is -3.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BEN’s forecast low is $26.00 with $37.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Franklin Resources Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.87% over the past 6 months, a 20.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Franklin Resources Inc. will rise 18.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 51.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.1 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Franklin Resources Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $2.12 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Franklin Resources Inc. earnings to decrease by -32.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.10% per year.

BEN Dividends

Franklin Resources Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 29. The 3.65% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 3.65% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.16 per year.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.99% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares while 47.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.57%. There are 47.07% institutions holding the Franklin Resources Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.33% of the shares, roughly 31.93 million BEN shares worth $945.2 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.43% or 27.4 million shares worth $811.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.03 million shares estimated at $320.86 million under it, the former controlled 1.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.70% of the shares, roughly 8.55 million shares worth around $253.03 million.