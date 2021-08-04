Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the latest trading session, 1.9 million Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $112.05 changed hands at -$7.77 or -6.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.44B. AKAM’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.48% off its 52-week high of $124.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $92.64, which suggests the last value was 17.32% up since then. When we look at Akamai Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Analysts gave the Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended AKAM as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Akamai Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.38.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) trade information

Instantly AKAM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 120.68 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 subtracted -6.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) is 1.51% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $132.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AKAM’s forecast low is $119.00 with $179.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -59.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Akamai Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.78% over the past 6 months, a 6.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $845.36 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Akamai Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $843.65 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Akamai Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 16.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

AKAM Dividends

Akamai Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.57% of Akamai Technologies Inc. shares while 93.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.52%. There are 93.03% institutions holding the Akamai Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.78% of the shares, roughly 17.57 million AKAM shares worth $1.79 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.82% or 14.38 million shares worth $1.47 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 4.58 million shares estimated at $467.17 million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 3.34 million shares worth around $340.82 million.