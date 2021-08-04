Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.88 million Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.75 changing hands around $0.3 or 1.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $392.50M. AGFY’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.91% off its 52-week high of $22.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.81, which suggests the last value was 65.52% up since then. When we look at Agrify Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 627.19K.

Analysts gave the Agrify Corporation (AGFY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AGFY as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Agrify Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Instantly AGFY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.63 on Tuesday, 08/03/21 added 1.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 52.67%, with the 5-day performance at 2.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) is 34.51% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AGFY’s forecast low is $20.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 301.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.92 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Agrify Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $13.78 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Agrify Corporation earnings to decrease by -344.00%.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 18.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.16% of Agrify Corporation shares while 18.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.50%. There are 18.30% institutions holding the Agrify Corporation stock share, with Driehaus Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.41% of the shares, roughly 1.1 million AGFY shares worth $13.71 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.40% or 0.28 million shares worth $3.55 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF. With 0.36 million shares estimated at $4.5 million under it, the former controlled 1.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF held about 1.42% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million shares worth around $2.69 million.