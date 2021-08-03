XBIO Stock: More Upside For Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO)?

In the last trading session, 27.2 million Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.67. With the company’s per share price at $4.46 changed hands at $0.39 or 9.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $50.84M. XBIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -31.17% off its 52-week high of $5.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 82.96% up since then. When we look at Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 43.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.65 million.

Analysts gave the Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended XBIO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) trade information

Instantly XBIO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 47.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.68 on Monday, 08/02/21 added 9.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 118.63%, with the 5-day performance at 47.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) is 124.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 71360.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XBIO’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -12.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. will fall -6.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 85.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 83.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $190k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $200k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 72.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 73.10%.

XBIO Dividends

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 13.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.58% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares while 3.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.52%. There are 3.14% institutions holding the Xenetic Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.95% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million XBIO shares worth $0.35 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.45% or 39705.0 shares worth $80998.0 as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 16159.0 shares estimated at $32964.0 under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 12872.0 shares worth around $30764.0.