Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 5.48 million Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.69. With the company’s per share price at $11.20 changed hands at -$0.34 or -2.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.40B. WKHS’s last price was a discount, traded about -283.57% off its 52-week high of $42.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.07, which suggests the last value was 36.87% up since then. When we look at Workhorse Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.89 million.

Analysts gave the Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended WKHS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Workhorse Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information

Instantly WKHS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.34 on Monday, 08/02/21 subtracted -2.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.38%, with the 5-day performance at -1.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) is -28.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WKHS’s forecast low is $6.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 46.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Workhorse Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -71.18% over the past 6 months, a -324.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 41.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Workhorse Group Inc. will rise 83.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 70.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5,295.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.41 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Workhorse Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $21.15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $92k and $1.81 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6,867.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,068.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Workhorse Group Inc. earnings to increase by 220.50%.

WKHS Dividends

Workhorse Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.58% of Workhorse Group Inc. shares while 45.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.10%. There are 45.80% institutions holding the Workhorse Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.05% of the shares, roughly 7.45 million WKHS shares worth $102.61 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.29% or 5.29 million shares worth $72.86 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 3.07 million shares estimated at $42.3 million under it, the former controlled 2.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 2.54 million shares worth around $23.83 million.