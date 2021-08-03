Will Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) In 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session,, 0.85 million Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $48.04 changed hands at -$6.09 or -11.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.36B. UCTT’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.99% off its 52-week high of $65.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.08, which suggests the last value was 60.28% up since then. When we look at Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 492.40K.

Analysts gave the Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended UCTT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.96.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) trade information

Instantly UCTT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 56.24 on Monday, 08/02/21 subtracted -11.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 73.77%, with the 5-day performance at 5.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) is 2.71% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.65% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UCTT’s forecast low is $66.00 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -37.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 34.82% over the past 6 months, a 37.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 45.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. will rise 28.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $505.44 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $516.6 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 49.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 893.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

UCTT Dividends

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and November 01.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.13% of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. shares while 85.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.17%. There are 85.31% institutions holding the Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 17.71% of the shares, roughly 7.76 million UCTT shares worth $450.27 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.66% or 3.35 million shares worth $194.66 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.95 million shares estimated at $158.71 million under it, the former controlled 6.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.44% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $62.13 million.