Why To Invest In Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) Stock?

In the last trading session, 3.08 million Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.82 changed hands at $0.6 or 14.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $55.97M. TIRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -2054.98% off its 52-week high of $103.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.94, which suggests the last value was 18.26% up since then. When we look at Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 857.59K.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) trade information

Instantly TIRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.61 on Monday, 08/02/21 added 14.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.12%, with the 5-day performance at 4.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) is -25.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

TIRX Dividends

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.05% of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd shares while 7.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.04%. There are 7.22% institutions holding the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.13% of the shares, roughly 8773.0 TIRX shares worth $0.76 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 3710.0 shares worth $0.32 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 3710.0 shares estimated at $37025.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.